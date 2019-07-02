Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Rana Sanaullah appeared before the court of Judicial magistrate in Lahore on Tuesday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Former Punjab Law Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.

ANF sources said the politician has been arrested and he is being investigated.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah, they said, adding that member of proscribed organization used to travel with PML-N leader.

ANF spokesperson said a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah and a case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.

Rana Sanaullah was presented before narcotics court today for remand.