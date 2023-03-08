UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Slams Imran Khan For Holding Rally On Women Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Rana Sanaullah slams Imran Khan for holding rally on Women Day

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for bringing out a parallel rally in Lahore which might create a law and order situation on the International Women's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for bringing out a parallel rally in Lahore which might create a law and order situation on the International Women's Day.

'Aurat March' and 'Haya March' were scheduled in the same vicinity, and Imran Khan's announcement to hold his 'Burger March' was meant to foment tension, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said the caretaker Punjab government had imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any untoward incident. There were also reports from the institutions concerned that some disturbance might occur.

The PTI leader, he said, had already defamed the country in the world. There was no justification for Imran Khan to hold a rally on the Women's Day, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan was evading court appearances by 'displaying his plastered leg', but at the same he was staging big rallies.

He should no more be given any relief by the courts as his wounds had been healed, he added.

"We respect the courts and their decisions. However, Imran Khan despite being involved in serious crimes of Toshakhana theft, money laundering and treason acts is getting relief." An egoistic 'Fitna Khan', who had been exposed due to vandalism in the court premises, should be brought to justice, he added.

The minister said arresting Imran Khan was not a big issue, but the government wanted that he should be convicted by the courts for the crimes he had committed.

The PTI leader persistently maligned others for corruption, but Farah Gogi kept looting the national wealth and stuffing it abroad under his nose while he was prime minister, he added.

To a question, he said the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau was a reputed officer of Pakistan Army, who would hopefully carry out the accountability process in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army National Accountability Bureau Government Of Punjab Law And Order Rana SanaUllah Farah Same Money March Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

11 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

11 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

11 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

11 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.