Rana Sanaullah slams Imran Khan for holding rally on Women Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for bringing out a parallel rally in Lahore which might create a law and order situation on the International Women's Day.

'Aurat March' and 'Haya March' were scheduled in the same vicinity, and Imran Khan's announcement to hold his 'Burger March' was meant to foment tension, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said the caretaker Punjab government had imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital to avoid any untoward incident. There were also reports from the institutions concerned that some disturbance might occur.

The PTI leader, he said, had already defamed the country in the world. There was no justification for Imran Khan to hold a rally on the Women's Day, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan was evading court appearances by 'displaying his plastered leg', but at the same he was staging big rallies.

He should no more be given any relief by the courts as his wounds had been healed, he added.

"We respect the courts and their decisions. However, Imran Khan despite being involved in serious crimes of Toshakhana theft, money laundering and treason acts is getting relief." An egoistic 'Fitna Khan', who had been exposed due to vandalism in the court premises, should be brought to justice, he added.

The minister said arresting Imran Khan was not a big issue, but the government wanted that he should be convicted by the courts for the crimes he had committed.

The PTI leader persistently maligned others for corruption, but Farah Gogi kept looting the national wealth and stuffing it abroad under his nose while he was prime minister, he added.

To a question, he said the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau was a reputed officer of Pakistan Army, who would hopefully carry out the accountability process in a transparent manner.