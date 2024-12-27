Rana Sanaullah Slams PTI For Undermining Economy Through Anarchy
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) destructed of the country’s economy through anarchy, sit-ins, and lockdowns in 2014.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the federation faced multiple attacks from 2014 til now as a continuation of blackmailing tactics.
He also stated that the mission of PTI's former chairman was to steer the country towards economic and political instability.
He noted that after persistent efforts by the government, the opposition has now agreed to adopt democratic behavior instead of protests, sit-ins, and attacks.
He accused PTI for making desperate attempts to secure an NRO for its founder through international lobbyists.
