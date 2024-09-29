Rana Sanaullah strongly condemn killing of innocent labourers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the brutal killing of labourers in Panjgur, Balochistan.

He said in his statement issued here on Sunday, the killing of innocent people like this is the worst example of terrorism.

There is a demand from the Balochistan government to bring these beastly enemies of humanity to justice and make them face the consequences.

In this hour of grief, we express our condolences to the families of the deceased. May the Almighty grant the martyrs a high place in heaven and patience to the bereaved, Rana Sanaullah said.