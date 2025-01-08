Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic attitude for making dialogue process successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic attitude for making dialogue process successful.

In the democratic system, dialogue is the best way to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel. The deadlock could not help address the political issues, he added.

Replying to a question about hurdles in the dialogue, he said that written demands from PTI could remove all hurdles.

To another question, he said the two groups in the PTI have personal interest and they want to see the founder of PTI inside jail. These two groups, he said could not get success in their sinister design. He advised the founder of PTI to shun stubborn attitude and adopt democratic style for resolving political matters.