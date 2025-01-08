Rana Sanaullah Urges PTI To Adopt Democratic Attitude For Resolving Political Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic attitude for making dialogue process successful
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to adopt democratic attitude for making dialogue process successful.
In the democratic system, dialogue is the best way to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel. The deadlock could not help address the political issues, he added.
Replying to a question about hurdles in the dialogue, he said that written demands from PTI could remove all hurdles.
To another question, he said the two groups in the PTI have personal interest and they want to see the founder of PTI inside jail. These two groups, he said could not get success in their sinister design. He advised the founder of PTI to shun stubborn attitude and adopt democratic style for resolving political matters.
Recent Stories
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..
Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs
In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot2 minutes ago
-
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative2 minutes ago
-
42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB2 minutes ago
-
Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid2 minutes ago
-
3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political issues2 minutes ago
-
Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter55 minutes ago
-
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'55 minutes ago
-
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news without verification55 minutes ago
-
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated52 minutes ago
-
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi1 hour ago