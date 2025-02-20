Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to shun chaotic politics, adopt democratic means

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday issued a stern warning to PTI, urging them to use legal and parliamentary means to resolve grievances instead of destabilizing actions, cautioning that the government will not tolerate harm to the country and will take swift action if necessary.

In a conversation with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that peaceful protest and dialogue were the only way forward, as the country is progressing and cannot afford chaos.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that democracy can only move forward through dialogue, not deadlock, highlighting the importance of constructive conversation and collaboration in advancing the country's democratic

progress.

He reiterated that the democratic right of opposition parties to peaceful protest and access to parliamentary forums must be respected, as these are essential components of a healthy democracy.

Rana Sanaullah has rejected PTI's claims that there is no deal or NRO for Imran Khan, instead suggesting that the government is open to dialogue to discuss economic issues.

Sanaullah further revealed that the Prime Minister himself had extended an offer of dialogue and recalled that when Mian Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, he publicly stated that PML-N seeks respect and dialogue to address the country's pressing issues.

Responding a query, Rana Sanaullah emphasized that anyone with reservations about the 26th Amendment can approach Parliament or explore other legal options.

He slammed PTI for threatening the government with chaotic protests, warning that this time around, no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace.

Rana Sanaullah noted that the inflation rate, which had soared to around 38 percent, has now decreased by 3-4 percent, indicating a positive trend in the country's economic stability.

He added that, despite the improvement in inflation, the government's Primary focus remains on achieving political stability, recognizing that a stable political environment is essential for sustainable economic growth and development.