ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday visited the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and parliamentarian late Najma Hameed to offer condolence.

He met with the family members of the late Najma Hameed including her sons, sister Tahira Aurangzeb and her niece Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

The minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said the late Najma Hameed was a role model for male and female politicians. In her entire life, she struggled for the ideology of Pakistan, democracy and the well-being of people.

Rana Sanaullah said Begum Najma Hameed's democratic struggle with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was a bright chapter in history that could never be forgotten.