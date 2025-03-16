Rana Sanaullah Visits Residence Of Martyred Soldier, Offers Condolences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan visited the residence of a martyred army soldier Muzammil in Chak No. 29-JB Janubi Aminpur Bungalow Road here and condoled with his family.
The army soldier lost his life in the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express. Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said that the terrorists had no religion or humanity. Targeting innocent passengers is an act of sheer brutality. Hence, terrorists deserve no leniency, he added.
He said that 22-year-old Muzammil sacrificed his life for the cause of nation’s protection and his bravery would always be remembered.
He criticised a certain political party’s social media for allegedly echoing the propaganda of Indian media and said that the entire nation should stand united with the national martyrs and heroes.
He said that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, was behind terrorist activities in Pakistan as it provided funding and weapons to the militants.
However, Pakistan armed forces foiled nefarious designs of anti-state elements by eliminating terrorists within hours of the attack, he added. He criticised the Afghanistan government and said that it was facilitating terrorists. However, Afghan people stand with Pakistan, he added.
Regarding security operations in Balochistan, he dismissed the need for a grand operation and said that intelligence-based actions were already underway. He said that daily counter-terrorism operations were being conducted, which would surely help in eradication of all terrorists soon.
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah visits residence of martyred soldier, offers condolences6 minutes ago
-
CIP calls for enforcing accessibility standards for persons with disabilities6 minutes ago
-
Coaster skidded off the icy road and plunged into the ravine in AJK16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists26 minutes ago
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture35 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents36 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested36 minutes ago
-
Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed46 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown on Social Evils56 minutes ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees1 hour ago
-
Renowned social worker, educationist Nasim Akhtar joins PPP1 hour ago
-
13 shopkeepers held as action against profiteers intensified in city1 hour ago