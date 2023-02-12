Rana Sanaullah vows to ensure security of Pakistani, foreign nationals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals in the country.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting in Gwadar on Sunday regarding anti-terrorism measures and security of foreign nationals in the country.

"There should be no negligence in the implementation of the foolproof security plan," he added Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili, IG Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and officials of the law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The minister said foolproof security will be provided to Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Rana Sanaullah said one percent amount of all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been reserved for security arrangements.

He said that vacancies in the security agencies should be filled on a priority basis and local people should be given priority in the recruitment process.

Earlier, the minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the security arrangements.