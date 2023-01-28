Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan of foreign agencies attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says that the foreign agencies could get benefit of the statement of Imran Khan, pointing out that they could target him.

LONDON: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sturday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that foreign agencies might attack him, pointing out that the former premier’s statements could land him in ‘danger’,.

Rana Sanaullah said that the foreign agencies could take advantage of Imran Khan’s allegations levelled against ‘some people as they could carry out an attack on the PTI chief.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in London.

The Interior Minister alleged that there had been threat to Imran Khan even on November 26 from the agency of the neighboring country.

He also lambasted the PTI chief over ‘politics of lies’, pointing out that he had launched a campaign that Pakistan would default.

Sanaullah said, “We want to eliminate the former premier by the power of vote,”.

His reaction came after Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY news reported on Friday.

Khan said that Zardari was behind plot for his assassination, alleging that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

The PTI Chief and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march last year in November.