UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah Warns Imran Khan Of Foreign Agencies Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 01:09 PM

Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan of foreign agencies attack

The Interior Minister says that the foreign agencies could get benefit of the statement of Imran Khan, pointing out that they could target him.

LONDON: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sturday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that foreign agencies might attack him, pointing out that the former premier’s statements could land him in ‘danger’,.

Rana Sanaullah said that the foreign agencies could take advantage of Imran Khan’s allegations levelled against ‘some people as they could carry out an attack on the PTI chief.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in London.

The Interior Minister alleged that there had been threat to Imran Khan even on November 26 from the agency of the neighboring country.

He also lambasted the PTI chief over ‘politics of lies’, pointing out that he had launched a campaign that Pakistan would default.

Sanaullah said, “We want to eliminate the former premier by the power of vote,”.

His reaction came after Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY news reported on Friday.

Khan said that Zardari was behind plot for his assassination, alleging that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

The PTI Chief and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march last year in November.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Minister Vote Long March Rana SanaUllah London Man Wazirabad Money November From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz to land in Lahore from Dubai today

Maryam Nawaz to land in Lahore from Dubai today

31 minutes ago
 Court directs police to produce Fawad before it ti ..

Court directs police to produce Fawad before it till 12: 30 pm today

1 hour ago
 Czech voters flock to polls for second round of pr ..

Czech voters flock to polls for second round of presidential election

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’ responds to ..

DEWA’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’ responds to over 6.8mn enquiries in 6-yea ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate ..

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate resilient ecosystem: Masood

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.