Rana Sanaullah Welcomes Govt-PTI Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday welcomed the idea of dialogue between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Talking to a private news channel, he expressed support for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s suggestion to play a mediating role, stating that any effort to foster dialogue would be beneficial for political stability.
Rana Sanaullah acknowledged that previous attempts at negotiations with PTI did not succeed due to their rigid stance.
However, he emphasized that the government remains open to dialogue if positive steps are taken by the opposition.
He stressed the need for regulations to prevent the misuse of social media while protecting freedom of expression.
On the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he called for discussions with journalist organizations to address concerns about the law’s misuse.
