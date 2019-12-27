(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday released detailed verdict in connection with bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

In its 9-page detailed verdict, Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad observed that it was a case of further inquiry.

While noting lapses in prosecution case, the court observed that no recovery memo was prepared at place of recovery whereas prosecution's explanation was not convincing in this regard.

The court noted that it was alleged that the petitioner was involved in running a network but the investigation agency did not make any request for physical remand in order to investigate the matter.

Besides questioning the sample sent to chemical examiner, the court held that already five co-accused had been granted bail by the trial court in the matter and the same had not been challenged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC granted bail to the PML-N leader on Dec 24 on a bail petition filed by him.

Rana Sanaullah, through his petition, pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail, alleging that he was implicated in a fake case. He submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

On July 1, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

An anti-narcotics special court had twice rejected bail petition, filed by the PML-N leader earlier.

