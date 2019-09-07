UrduPoint.com
Rana Sanaullah's Judicial Remand Extended Till Sept 14

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand extended till Sept 14

An Anti-Narcotics court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till September 14 in a drug smuggling case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti-Narcotics court here on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till September 14 in a drug smuggling case.

The court ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to present him on September 14.

Earlier, the ANF had filed a petition to freeze all assets of the PML-N leader and his family.

