Rana Sanaullah's Judicial Remand Extended Till Oct 2

Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:07 PM

Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand extended till Oct 2

Special Anti Narcotics Court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah in a drug smuggling case till October 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Anti Narcotics Court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah in a drug smuggling case till October 2.

The court's judge, Khalid Bashir, heard the case. The accused was produced in the court late due to lawyers strike and security reasons.

Rana Sanaullah's counsel said that the video regarding arrest of the accused should be sought from the Safe City Authority.

The prosecutor said that the accused had not given any application to the authority for the footage.

