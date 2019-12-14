A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sanaullah till December 21 in 15kg heroin recovery case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th December, 2019) A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sanaullah till December 21 in 15kg heroin recovery case.The jail officials told the court that the suspect could not be produced owing to bad law and order situation, and requested to adjourn the hearing.

The plea was accepted and the hearing was postponed till next week.Let it be known that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1, claiming to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.It is pertinent here to mention that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its Executive board's meeting in Islamabad, presided over by chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, had approved an investigation into assets beyond known sources of income owned by Rana Sanaullah.