UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sanaullah's Name Included In Exit Control List (ECL)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

Rana Sanaullah's name included in Exit Control List (ECL)

The name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has been included in the Exit Control List (ECL)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) The name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has been included in the Exit Control List (ECL).According to details, Federal Cabinet has approved the suggestion of putting Rana Sanaullah's name on ECL through circulation summary.Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had again summoned Rana Sanaullah on February 3 in assets beyond income case.

On July 1, 2019, Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah's vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader's guard for taking the law into hands.Later, he was released from Lahore's Camp Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in narcotics case.

He came out of the jail after five months and 25 days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Jail Rana SanaUllah Vehicle February July 2019 Muslim From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

54 seconds ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

1 minute ago

Etihad commits to zero net carbon emissions by 205 ..

1 minute ago

Babar Azam makes space in the best one-day team of ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in Asian Financia ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.63 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.