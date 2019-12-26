(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the narcotics case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah would proceed by the trial court and all legal techniques would be discussed there in that regard

Talking to a private news channel, he said the court had just granted bail to Rana Sanaullah but had not acquitted him from the case.

He said the trail against Rana Sanaullah had not been started yet, adding if he found guilty in heroin case, then he would face the punishment.

Those involved in corruption, money laundering and heinous crimes would face dire consequences, he added.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would present all evidences against Rana Sanaullah in the trial court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution while it was committed to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country, he said.