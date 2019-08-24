UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sanaullah's Physical Remand Extended Till Aug 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

Rana Sanaullah's physical remand extended till Aug 28

A court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till August 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :A court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till August 28.

The accused was presented before the court on completion of his judicial remand.

During the court proceedings, the Anti-Narcotics Force presented the compact discs (CDs) of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of Sanaullah's arrest.

The court also ordered the ANF to produce all record of the case and produce the accused before the court on Aug 28.

The court also heard a plea seeking freezing of Rana Sanaullah's assets and adjourned the hearing till Sept 7.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah August Muslim TV All Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

12 minutes ago

137 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

2 seconds ago

Rallies held in support of Kashmir and against Ind ..

4 seconds ago

Speaker Asad Qaiser inaugurates Utla Dam at Gadoon ..

5 seconds ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor promotes 34 empl ..

8 seconds ago

PFA seizes 6,000 kg expired milk powder: Capt (ret ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.