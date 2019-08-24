(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till August 28

The accused was presented before the court on completion of his judicial remand.

During the court proceedings, the Anti-Narcotics Force presented the compact discs (CDs) of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of Sanaullah's arrest.

The court also ordered the ANF to produce all record of the case and produce the accused before the court on Aug 28.

The court also heard a plea seeking freezing of Rana Sanaullah's assets and adjourned the hearing till Sept 7.