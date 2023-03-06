UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan against the bailable arrest warrants, issued by an anti-terrorism court (ATC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a petition, filed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan against the bailable arrest warrants, issued by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition, filed by the interior minister.

During the proceedings, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah represented the minister before the court and argued that the Gujrat police had registered a politically motivated case against his client on bogus charges. He submitted that the investigation officer concerned filed a cancellation report before the trial court (ATC) but it not only rejected the report but also issued bailable arrest warrants for his client.

He submitted that no material surfaced against his client during the investigations but the trial court ignored the fact.

To a court query, he submitted that the court failed to examine the record of the case. However, Justice Najafi observed that if no material was available against the petitioner, then he should file an acquittal application in the trial court. At this, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition after being withdrawn.

The Gujranwala ATC had issued bailable arrest warrants for the Federal minister in a case.registered by the Industrial Police Station, Gujrat, last week.

