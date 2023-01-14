Rana Shahid Munir elected as DBA president, Rana Babar as General Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Rana Shahid Munir Manj was elected as President District Bar Association (DBA) while Rana Babar Khan as General Secretary DBA during the annual DBA election 2023-24 held here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Rana Shahid Munir Manj was elected as President District Bar Association (DBA) while Rana Babar Khan as General Secretary DBA during the annual DBA election 2023-24 held here on Saturday.

According to Chairman Election board of the bar, Rana Shahid Munir Manj got 1670 votes and was elected as President DBA while his rivals Mian Anwar-ul-Haq and Chaudhry Sajjad Murshad Gill bagged 964 and 471 votes respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Husnain Haidar Shah was elected Vice President with 1128 votes whereas his rivals Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Farooq Gujjar, Sadia Athar Awan and Shumaila Ambreen Khattak got 1010, 531 and 399 votes respectively.

For General Secretary Seat, 7 candidates contested the annual election. However, Rana MA Babar Khan remained at top with 865 votes while his rivals Chaudhry Fahad Imran Chattha, Sheikh Suleman Ramzan, Kashif Bilal Bajwa, Malik Waseem Mushtaq Khana, Sardar Ali Wasif Chattha and Rana Faheem Safdar Khan could grab 556, 513, 402, 324, 275 and 160 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Usman was elected as Joint Secretary DBA with 1583 votes whereas his rivals Waheed Ahmed Bhatti and Chaudhry Irfan Tanveer Ghug Jutt got 1085 and 429 votes respectively.

10-member Executive Committee of District Bar Faisalabad was already elected. Among its members included Hafiz Muhammad Zubair Ahmad, Rana Usman-ul-Haq Manj, Sheikh Hasnain Haidar, Muhammad Talha Shehbaz Ghani, Muhammad Farooq Chuhan, Muhammad Faizan Idrees, Mudassar Yaqoob Gujjar, Malik Muhammad Arif, Malik Naseer Ahmad and Mian Waqas Yaqoob, a spokesman of DBA said on Saturday.