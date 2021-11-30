Rana Shamim denies of giving affidavit for publication in newspaper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on Tuesday adopted the stance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he had not given his affidavit for publication as it had been kept in a locker in a sealed form

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on Tuesday adopted the stance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he had not given his affidavit for publication as it had been kept in a locker in a sealed form.

He said that he didn't know that how the affidavit was leaked and reached to the newspaper.

The IHC, however, instructed him to submit the original affidavit with the court within five days and also asked him to clarify the reasons of the affidavit and why he had been silent for three years in a written reply.

Earlier, when the chief justice inquired from Rana Shamim about his comments against show cause notice, he said his lawyer Latif Afridi would speak about it.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the respondent that he must had a purpose to give affidavit. The court said that he (Rana Shamim) had damaged the trust of public in judiciary through the controversial affidavit. This court had set some standard for it, Justice Minallah said, adding that it had interpreted freedom of expression and contempt of court in Firdous Ashiq Awan case.

The court remarked the freedom of journalism must have some responsibilities.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed contended that the whole responsibility of the matter was on Rana Shamim as the role of media was secondary. He prayed the court to direct Mr. Shamim to submit the original affidavit to the court. Khalid Javed said it was so strange that a person visited London, gave affidavit and then he forget it.

The AGP said that a campaign was being run to defame judiciary. The chief justice said the campaign was being run only outside the court, adding that today's statement of Rana Shamim was more dangerous. Justice Minallah remarked that the court should be distanced from political stances.

Rana Shamim said he was in his village when read about the affidavit in newspaper. At this attorney general said this was not ten year old document, whether he didn't remember November 10. Who had written the affidavit if he had not done, he asked.

Rana Shamim said that the affidavit was in locker in sealed form. He didn't know how it got leaked as he had not given it for publication.

The court asked whether the respondent admit the contents of affidavit which published in newspapers. There would be big question mark on the credibility of said newspaper if the affidavit was found different from the news story.

He said that he didn't know which affidavit was reported in newspaper, adding that firstly he wanted to see it.

The court asked Mr. Shamim to give his stance in written form. The ex-chief judge GB said that he would be busy on December 5, and 12 as there were 'Rasm e Qul' of his sister in law and brother on said dates, respectively. He prayed the court to fix a date after December 12.

The court, however, directed Rana Shamim to submit the original affidavit and his written comments within five days, saying that his matter was different from media.

The hearing was attended by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist's representative Nasir Zaidi, AGP Khalid Javed, chief editor of a media house Mir Shakeel ur Rehman, editor Aamer Ghouri and senior journalist Ansar Abbasi.

It may be mentioned here that a national English newspaper had carried a news story on basis of affidavit of Rana Shamim about the alleged telephonic conversation of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar regarding cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.