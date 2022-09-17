Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Shamim completely disowned his affidavit that accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of interference into judicial proceeding to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Rana Shamim disowned the old affidavit through a new affidavit. Shamim had earlier also disowned his statement and taken back all the allegation he leveled against the former CJP and IHC judge.

The former GB Chief Justice sought unconditional apology from the IHC.

Earlier on September 12, Rana Shamim had partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit executed in Nov 10 last year, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court.

He had however stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He had moved an appeal challenging an IHC single bench’s January 20 decision of indicting him in the contempt case.

The appellant had stated that the single bench indicted him only, while those who hid affidavit were given clean chit which is illegal. He had pleaded with the court to set aside his indictment and quash the case.