UrduPoint.com

Rana Shamim Given Last Chance To Submit Affidavit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Rana Shamim given last chance to submit affidavit

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding hearing on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in a controversial affidavit matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding hearing on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in a controversial affidavit matter.

The court said that there were grounds which were showing the affidavit of Rana Shamim as false. The ex-chief judge was given last opportunity to present the original affidavit, to meet the standard of justice, it added.

The order said that Rana Shamim had given reference of the alleged conversation dated July 15, 2018, adding that his silence for three years was raising question on his credibility.

The court said apparently, good intentions were not seen behind this affidavit.

The court said that Rana Shamim had clarified that he had not given this affidavit for publication in newspaper, through this he tried to give the impression that it was leaked by the notary public London.

The court order further said that now it was more important to present the original affidavit. Chief Justice Athar Minallah of IHC issued the order regarding hearing in case.

It may be mentioned here that the court had served show cause notices to Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel ur Rehman and others on publishing of controversial news story about the alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar regarding cases of Sharif family members.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Contempt Of Court London Gilgit Baltistan Shakeel May July 2018 Islamabad High Court Family Court

Recent Stories

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Securi ..

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Be Important Topic of Agenda of Upcomi ..

Russia Will Be Important Topic of Agenda of Upcoming EU Summit - EU Council Pres ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC stops CDA's operation in E-11 slum area

IHC stops CDA's operation in E-11 slum area

2 minutes ago
 Dr Shireen Mazari meet with Balochistan Minister f ..

Dr Shireen Mazari meet with Balochistan Minister for Human Rights

2 minutes ago
 Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Uma ..

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Umar

14 minutes ago
 Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolve ..

Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolved: President AJK

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.