Rana Shamim given last chance to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order regarding hearing on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in a controversial affidavit matter.

The court said that there were grounds which were showing the affidavit of Rana Shamim as false. The ex-chief judge was given last opportunity to present the original affidavit, to meet the standard of justice, it added.

The order said that Rana Shamim had given reference of the alleged conversation dated July 15, 2018, adding that his silence for three years was raising question on his credibility.

The court said apparently, good intentions were not seen behind this affidavit.

The court said that Rana Shamim had clarified that he had not given this affidavit for publication in newspaper, through this he tried to give the impression that it was leaked by the notary public London.

The court order further said that now it was more important to present the original affidavit. Chief Justice Athar Minallah of IHC issued the order regarding hearing in case.

It may be mentioned here that the court had served show cause notices to Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel ur Rehman and others on publishing of controversial news story about the alleged telephonic conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar regarding cases of Sharif family members.