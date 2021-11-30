UrduPoint.com

Rana Shamim Has Stated In Islamabad High Court That The Circulated Affidavit Was Not Issued By Him : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:03 PM

Rana Shamim has stated in Islamabad High Court that the circulated affidavit was not issued by him : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Rana Shamim had stated in Islamabad High Court that the circulated affidavit was not issued by him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Rana Shamim had stated in Islamabad High Court that the circulated affidavit was not issued by him. The question was that how affidavit was published in newspapers, he said, adding it was assumed that Nawaz Sharif was involved in the publication of Shamim's affidavit.

He said some media persons were involved in the campaign launched against judiciary and army and hoped that the court would take the issue to the logical conclusion.

To a question, the minister said the protest campaign of opposition was seasonal and indeed their own workers did not toing the line of opposition.

He said the price of lentils including Channa and Mong were Rs 115 and 142 per kg respectively in different cities. The same lentil (Channa) were available in Karachi at Rs 195 per kg and Rs 159 kg in Hyderabad.

Giving comparison of tea prices, Fawad said tea was available in Pakistan at Rs 1,309 per kg.

Whereas the per kg of tea in Bangladesh was Rs 897, India 1,203, Srilanka Rs 1,170.

The minister warned that our gas reserves were fast depleting and we had to evolve an alternative strategy to deal with the situation.

He said under the gas load management plan, gas supply to the CNG sector would remain suspended from December 1 to February 15, 2022.

He, however, said gas supply would be fully provided to the Independent Power Producers, fertilizer companies and export oriented industries.� The minister said five percent additional gas would be provided to the power plants being operated on the LNG.

He said the gas saved from the CNG, cement and Captive Power Plants would be provided to the domestic consumers.

Fawad said the use of electricity was also being encouraged in the winter season and its tariff had been reduced for domestic consumers in order to entice them to shift their appliances such geysers and heaters to electricity.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif CNG Protest Army Bangladesh Electricity Hyderabad Same Price February December Gas Islamabad High Court National University Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Ca ..

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

19 minutes ago
 US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to prom ..

US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to promote lifesaving COVID-19 vaccin ..

19 minutes ago
 Pindiites demand punitive action against drug pedd ..

Pindiites demand punitive action against drug peddlers

19 minutes ago
 Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in ..

Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in Czech Republic - Reports

19 minutes ago
 24 held with contraband

24 held with contraband

19 minutes ago
 French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.