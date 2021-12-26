UrduPoint.com

Rana Shamim's Affidavit Was Prepared In Presence Of Nawaz Sharif: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:40 PM

Rana Shamim's affidavit was prepared in presence of Nawaz Sharif: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Rana Shamim was an official of PML-N lawyers' wing and his son has admitted this on a television channel.

In a tweet he said that it was a great revelation now that Nawaz Sharif got the affidavit written in his presence to attack the judiciary.

Farrukh remarked that this was the reason Nawaz Sharif was called godfather of the Sicilian mafia.

Related Topics

Attack Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Sunday TV

Recent Stories

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Province with proje ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Banglad ..

UAE expresses condolences, solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry fire victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambass ..

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.