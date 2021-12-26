(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Rana Shamim was an official of PML-N lawyers' wing and his son has admitted this on a television channel.

In a tweet he said that it was a great revelation now that Nawaz Sharif got the affidavit written in his presence to attack the judiciary.

Farrukh remarked that this was the reason Nawaz Sharif was called godfather of the Sicilian mafia.