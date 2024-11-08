Open Menu

Rana Sikandar Hayat Unveils Plans For Comprehensive Reforms In STEM Education

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Rana Sikandar Hayat unveils plans for comprehensive reforms in STEM education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat marked National STEM Day by emphasizing the crucial role of STEM education in achieving international standards and reiterated the government's commitment to taking concrete steps towards promoting STEM education, recognizing its significance in driving innovation and progress.

Talking to a private news channel, Minister has unveiled plans for comprehensive reforms in STEM education, focusing on modernizing the curriculum, integrating technology into classrooms and strengthening teacher training programs.

He said the goal is to improve literacy rates, enhance the quality of education, and ensure equitable access for all students.

Hayat has announced an exciting competition to boost STEM education in the province, adding, the government will award prizes ranging from 20 lakhs to 1 crore to winning students at every district level, fostering innovation and excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

By investing in STEM education, the Punjab government aims to equip students with the skills necessary for a brighter future. This competition is a significant step towards achieving that goal, he mentioned.

Promoting STEM education is crucial for fostering innovation and progress in today's fast-paced, technology-driven

world, he said, adding, by emphasizing STEM education, we can empower students with the skills necessary to excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, ultimately driving economic growth and societal development.

