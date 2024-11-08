Rana Sikandar Hayat Unveils Plans For Comprehensive Reforms In STEM Education
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat marked National STEM Day by emphasizing the crucial role of STEM education in achieving international standards and reiterated the government's commitment to taking concrete steps towards promoting STEM education, recognizing its significance in driving innovation and progress.
Talking to a private news channel, Minister has unveiled plans for comprehensive reforms in STEM education, focusing on modernizing the curriculum, integrating technology into classrooms and strengthening teacher training programs.
He said the goal is to improve literacy rates, enhance the quality of education, and ensure equitable access for all students.
Hayat has announced an exciting competition to boost STEM education in the province, adding, the government will award prizes ranging from 20 lakhs to 1 crore to winning students at every district level, fostering innovation and excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
By investing in STEM education, the Punjab government aims to equip students with the skills necessary for a brighter future. This competition is a significant step towards achieving that goal, he mentioned.
Promoting STEM education is crucial for fostering innovation and progress in today's fast-paced, technology-driven
world, he said, adding, by emphasizing STEM education, we can empower students with the skills necessary to excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, ultimately driving economic growth and societal development.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor t ..22 minutes ago
-
SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water52 minutes ago
-
Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln52 minutes ago
-
Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms1 hour ago
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education1 hour ago
-
Governors of KP, Punjab meet, discusses key issues1 hour ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations1 hour ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue1 hour ago