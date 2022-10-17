Rana Sohail Ahmed appointed as Advisor to CM Punjab for EPA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The government of Punjab has appointed Central Vice President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Rana Sohail Ahmed as the Advisor to the Chief Minister for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A notification was issued in this regard here on Monday by the provincial government.

The Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Malik Abrar Hussain congratulated Rana Sohail Ahmed. Malik Abrar while calling this appointment an honour for the private education sector expressed his determination that the development of the private education sector and Rana Sohail Ahmed's unforgettable services for welfare and improvement of the sector would be accelerated and no effort would be left to solve all the problems of private educational institutions on the platform of the association.

Member Federal board and Secretary General All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Muhammad Ashraf Haraj, Additional Secretary Zulfiqar Siddiqui, Malik Deen Muhammad Awan and other leaders have also congratulated Rana Sohail Ahmed on being appointed as an advisor.