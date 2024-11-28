Open Menu

Rana Stresses For Dialogue To Resolve Political Issues With PTI

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that dialogue is only option to resolve the political issues with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership had offered talks to leaders of PTI on many occasions but they refused to sit with the government to address political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about imposition of Governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said recent protest demonstration and rallies of PTI had crossed the limits. There is an option in the constitution regarding Governor rule, he said.

To another question, he said that we are still offering talks to resolve political issues and for strengthening democratic system. Political stability is vital to achieve progress in every field, he stated.

