Rana Suggests Mechanism To Help Resolve Important Issues With India
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that there must be a comprehensive mechanism to help resolve important issues with India.
There should also be an independent commission for impartial inquiry of incidents like Pahalgam, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Adopting blame game strategy by India should be ended to avoid misadventure in future, he said.
In reply to a question, he said India imposed war on Pakistan after starting blame game on Pahalgam incident and suspending Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan had retaliated after Indian attacks and we achieved success on all fronts, he stated.
To a question about Indus Waters Treaty suspended by India, he said India cannot make unilateral decision on water treaty. Commenting on role of Nawaz Sharif, he said that party leaders always consulted Nawaz Sharif on all important national affairs.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must choose peace over hostility: Irfan Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Truck strikes rickshaw on motorway, driver killed4 minutes ago
-
Joint welfare drive launched for poor, disabled citizens4 minutes ago
-
Plantation of fruit-bearing plants made compulsory in govt’s building14 minutes ago
-
Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline14 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces earned global respect, foiled Indian nefarious designs: Shehla14 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on Governor Baluchistan14 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp organized by Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital24 minutes ago
-
RIUJ organizes seminar at NPC to honour journalists' struggle24 minutes ago
-
Couple, 2 children found murdered in home buried24 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews dengue situation, pays tribute to Pak armed forces24 minutes ago
-
Kohat police hold farewell for transferred officers24 minutes ago