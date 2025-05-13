Rana suggests mechanism to help resolve important issues with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that there must be a comprehensive mechanism to help resolve important issues with India.

There should also be an independent commission for impartial inquiry of incidents like Pahalgam, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Adopting blame game strategy by India should be ended to avoid misadventure in future, he said.

In reply to a question, he said India imposed war on Pakistan after starting blame game on Pahalgam incident and suspending Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan had retaliated after Indian attacks and we achieved success on all fronts, he stated.

To a question about Indus Waters Treaty suspended by India, he said India cannot make unilateral decision on water treaty. Commenting on role of Nawaz Sharif, he said that party leaders always consulted Nawaz Sharif on all important national affairs.