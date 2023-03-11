UrduPoint.com

Rana Tanveer Calls For Resolving Lingering Issues Before Holding Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Rana Tanveer calls for resolving lingering issues before holding polls

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that before holding elections, it was imperative to resolve issues like the provision of funds(to the ECP), security, completion of census and delimitation exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that before holding elections, it was imperative to resolve issues like the provision of funds(to the ECP), security, completion of census and delimitation exercise.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Tanveer held that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had a strong grip in the Constituencies and would thrash the PTI in the upcoming elections held at any time.

Replying to a question about Nawaz Sharif's return, he said that in the coming elections, the PML(N) supremo would lead the party. He also said that the PML (N) supremo would return very soon as the party had started to hold the workers' convention, adding the election campaign would also be started soon.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.