Rana Tanveer calls for resolving lingering issues before holding polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that before holding elections, it was imperative to resolve issues like the provision of funds(to the ECP), security, completion of census and delimitation exercise.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Tanveer held that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had a strong grip in the Constituencies and would thrash the PTI in the upcoming elections held at any time.

Replying to a question about Nawaz Sharif's return, he said that in the coming elections, the PML(N) supremo would lead the party. He also said that the PML (N) supremo would return very soon as the party had started to hold the workers' convention, adding the election campaign would also be started soon.