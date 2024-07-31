- Home
Rana Tanveer Commends Suzuki Motors On Achieving Milestone By Producing 2.5 Million Vehicles
Published July 31, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain visited Pak Suzuki Motors on Tuesday here at Steel Mills Industrial Estate. The Minister was warmly received by Suzuki Officials.
Rana Tanveer Hussain applauded Pak Suzuki Motor company for achieving historic milestone by producing 2.5 million motor units. He praised Suzuki's management for sustaining affordability without compromising quality.
He said Suzuki company's quality is much better than the companies operating in the neighboring countries and its cost is also less.
Commending the role of Pak Suzuki to export motor units to Bangladesh and other countries, Rana Tanveer acknowledged the role of Suzuki in Pakistan's economic growth and contributions in motor industry. He stressed the need to showcase Suzuki products abroad for increased exports.
In response to a question, the Minister said previous government of Pakistan Democratic Movement had taken efforts to save Pakistan from being default.
Incumbent government is focussing for revival of economy, Rana Tanveer said and added that despite issues faced by the government, efforts are being made to ease sufferings of the industry sector.
The Minister assured Motor industry that the Government is fully aware of their concerns and trying hard to address these issues.
The Minister also inaugurated the motor export plant and Vendor Cluster Area Plant separately. Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, CEO EDH Khuda Buksh, CEO Pak Suzuki Hiroshi Kawamura and other officials were also present on the occasion.
CEO Pak Suzuki also highlighted the milestone of Suzuki for exporting vehicles to Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
