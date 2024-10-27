Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Condemns Indian Atrocities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday strongly condemned India's atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a reflection of the Modi government's reprehensible mindset.

He marked the 77th anniversary of India's occupation of Kashmir, emphasizing that this day symbolizes the denial of freedom and the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people, said a news release.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to raise its voice for Kashmiri rights until the dawn of freedom emerges in the region.

He stressed that resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions is the only viable solution, urging the international community to play its part.

