Rana Tanveer Condemns Suicide Blast In Vicinity Of Miranshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Rana Tanveer condemns suicide blast in vicinity of Miranshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal education & Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three soldiers & innocent children in suicide blast near Miranshah (North Waziristan).

In a message of condolence, he expressed sympathy with the families of the martyred soldiers & children: "We are deeply saddened about the loss of precious lives of our brave Army soldiers & innocent children. These soldiers were true sons of the soil who laid down their lives for protecting our country. We are also deeply hurt by the killing of innocent children and stand with their families during this difficult time. Pakistan will keep on fighting against these terrorists & we are determined to continue our efforts for providing a peaceful future to our young generation. These cowardly acts of terrorists will never deter our nation from the fight for peace & stability"

