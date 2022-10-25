UrduPoint.com

Rana Tanveer For Expediting Completion Of Ongoing Projects Under PNCU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Rana Tanveer for expediting completion of ongoing projects under PNCU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the completion of ongoing projects under the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU).

The direction was given during a briefing given to the minister by senior officials of the education ministry on the working of PNCU , said a press release issued here.

He was informed about the on-going projects that include UNESCO emergency funding program - finalized with Government of GB in October 2022 for rehabilitation of damaged schools in Diamer district, Malala Funds - Trust for Girls' Right to Education Program in Pakistan, "Rehabilitation of Street Children through Football" ICESCO, Training of non-formal basic education community schools teachers, ICESCO and WASH Program awareness of cleanliness in school children, health hygiene, ICESCO.

The senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

Rana Tanveer was told that Pakistan joined UNESCO in 1949 and the country had been a member of the executive board since 1951.

The minister was informed that PNCU coordinated with UNESCO, ICESCO, provincial governments, federal departments, INGOs and NGOs in order to fulfill its mandate.

He was apprised of the working and accomplishments of the organization.

Rana Tanveer was informed that PNCU was leading numerous projects which included UNESCO Associated Schools Project Network and Tangible and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Pakistan on UNESCO World Heritage list and ICESCO list etc.

Rana Tanveer was informed of successful projects undertaken by PNCU which include Capacity Building Workshop for School Teachers on Climate Change Education through Inquiry based science Education (IBSE), pedagogy at Sukkur IBA, University, Poverty Alleviation through Health Improvement of Rural Female Involved in Cotton Picking at Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Promoting Adult Literacy through ICT and Distance Learning at National Commission for Human Development, Strengthening of PNCU by developing e-office and Capacity Building of PNCU staff through NITB, PNCU, and Capacity Building in Science & Technology COMSAT, Islamabad COMSATs.

He said that all the vacant posts of the organization should be filled on urgent basis so that the organization could work on full capacity.

He said that there was a dire need for the organization to work pro actively so that it deliver on its mandate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Malala Yousafzai Islamabad World Technology Education Sukkur October Cotton All Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

11 seconds ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

15 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

36 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

1 hour ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.