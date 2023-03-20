Rana Tanveer for strong education, culture, technology with ICESCO

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday appreciated the friendly relations existing between Pakistan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)

During a meeting with a senior delegation led by Director General ICESCO Dr. Salim M. Almalik, the minister expressed his desire to further strengthen these relations in the field of education, culture, science and technology and thanked Salim Almalik for visiting Pakistan to participate in the 5th VC Conference.

The minister was apprised of the setting up of two ICESCO Chairs on Big Data at Quaid-i-Azam University and the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad which will be fully funded by ICESCO at US$160,000.

The minister was briefed that an Agreement for improving water, sanitation and hygiene facilities at 30 rural schools in Pakistan (20 in ICT and 10 in GB) has also been finalized.

Rana Tanveer appreciated the cooperation between ICESCO and SUPARCO and signing of the agreement during this visit.

He said that under the leadership of DG, ICESCO Pakistan expects an increase in cooperation with ICESCO and proposed cooperation between Pakistan and ICESCO for girls' education and out-of-school children (OOSC) enrollment and education including the school on wheels project.

Dr. Salim assured the minister that under his guidance Pakistan will be the first recipient of the digital library project and ICESCO will drastically increase its funding in Pakistan's education sector.

He acknowledged the role being played by Rana Tanveer in bringing Pakistan to the forefront for all of the donor agencies by highlighting the legitimate challenges of the education sector of Pakistan.

In the end, he appreciated and acknowledged the good work being done by ICESCO in Pakistan to uplift the education sector.

Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, and Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also attended the meeting.