ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for formulating weak economic policies for poor people.

"The people are suffering from the weak policies of Khan's regime," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI previous government had made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF), he said. He further stated that agreements with IMF had created immense trouble for entire nation.

The coalition government, he said, had revived the agreements with IMF for the provision of relief to poor masses.

The PTI, he said, had been unable to continue friendly ties with neighbours and regional countries.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored all the relations with regional and neighboring countries through effective foreign policies.

Commenting on the long march launched by PTI, he said that Chairman Imran Khan was promoting agitation against the government and creating unrest through the long march.

The minister said that talks were the best way to resolve political issues. Voicing serious concerns over development works, he said the last regime of PTI could not initiate any welfare projects during the period of last four years.

Lauding recent visits of the prime minister to foreign countries, he said China, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E were showing keen interest in the development projects of Pakistan.

To a question about the no-confidence vote, he said Imran Khan was removed from the assembly after the no-confidence move. He said the allied partners of PTI had left Imran Khan due to anti-state agenda.