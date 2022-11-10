UrduPoint.com

Rana Tanveer Hussain Blasts PTI's Last Regime For Formulating Weak Economic Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Rana Tanveer Hussain blasts PTI's last regime for formulating weak economic policies

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for formulating weak economic policies for poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for formulating weak economic policies for poor people.

"The people are suffering from the weak policies of Khan's regime," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The PTI previous government had made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF), he said. He further stated that agreements with IMF had created immense trouble for entire nation.

The coalition government, he said, had revived the agreements with IMF for the provision of relief to poor masses.

The PTI, he said, had been unable to continue friendly ties with neighbours and regional countries.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had restored all the relations with regional and neighboring countries through effective foreign policies.

Commenting on the long march launched by PTI, he said that Chairman Imran Khan was promoting agitation against the government and creating unrest through the long march.

The minister said that talks were the best way to resolve political issues. Voicing serious concerns over development works, he said the last regime of PTI could not initiate any welfare projects during the period of last four years.

Lauding recent visits of the prime minister to foreign countries, he said China, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E were showing keen interest in the development projects of Pakistan.

To a question about the no-confidence vote, he said Imran Khan was removed from the assembly after the no-confidence move. He said the allied partners of PTI had left Imran Khan due to anti-state agenda.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education China Vote Long March Saudi Arabia All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on bo ..

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

29 seconds ago
 Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on ..

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen institutional linkages with GCC, members st ..

32 seconds ago
 Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail ..

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till November 23

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on pe ..

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualificat ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperati ..

Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.