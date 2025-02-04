(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here at CM Secretariat on Tuesday evening.

Both the leaders discussed matters related to food security and relevant issues.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was also present during the meeting.

