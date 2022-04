Rana Tanveer Hussain takes charge of Federal Education Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain took charge of his post at Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain took charge of his post at Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

On his arrival yesterday at the Federal Ministry of Education, the Education Secretary Naheed Durrani and other senior officials welcomed Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured to make all out efforts to bring positive changes in the education sector.

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain also vowed to resolve pending issues of institutions and students on priority basis.