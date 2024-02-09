Rana Tanveer Hussain wins PP-139 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Rana Tanveer Hussain has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV by securing 35,659 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Ijaz Hussain who bagged 33,685 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 49.94%.