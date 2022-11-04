Rana Tanveer meets Syrian PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain met Hussein Arnous, Prime Minister of Arab Republic of Syria during his visit to the latter's country.

In a tweeet, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that his counterpart Dr. Darem Tabbaa was also present in the meeting.

They held extensive discussions on collaboration in scholarships, trainings, exchange visits and agriculture research.