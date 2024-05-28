(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry, Production, and food Security, Rana Tanveer on Tuesday paid tribute to the nation's heroes on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

"I pay tribute to the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League, especially former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, senior military leadership and scientists of Pakistan," said Rana Tanveer.

According the Ministry of Industry statement, due to his determined will and courage, the defense of Pakistan became impregnable for ever.

He said that Pakistan's political, military, and scientific leadership came together to achieve this milestone, making May 28 a proud day for the nation.

Pakistan has crossed an important milestone in the face of constant defense threats. Today is definitely a proud day for us, as our dear country has emerged as a nuclear power on the map of the world, he added.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes the power of unity and strong will, enabling the nation to overcome external and internal challenges.

He urged the nation to come together under the green crescent flag to defend the country and stabilize Pakistan's economy.