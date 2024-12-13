- Home
- Pakistan
- Rana Tanveer praises KSrelief for food basket distribution in Pakistan's remote communities
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its unwavering humanitarian efforts and contributions to Pakistan at an event marked the distribution of food baskets to underprivileged communities in remote areas of the country.
Addressing the launch of latest food security initiative in Pakistan for 2024-2025, organised by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) here at the Saudi Embassy, the minister said, “It is indeed a privilege and honor for me to stand here today as we gather for this noble occasion, a testament to the enduring spirit of generosity and compassion shared by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.”
Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Rana Tanveer praised their commitment to global humanitarian causes. He described their benevolence as “a shining example of Islamic values and teachings.”
The distribution of food baskets, he noted, would bring much-needed relief to thousands of families grappling with poverty, malnutrition, and food insecurity. “These efforts resonate deeply with Pakistan's vision of building an inclusive and resilient society where every individual has access to basic necessities of life,” he said.
Highlighting the historic ties between the two brotherly nations, the minister underscored the multifaceted relationship based on shared faith, culture, and mutual respect. “In times of joy and adversity, our two nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating the strength of our bond,” he remarked.
Rana Tanveer emphasized the importance of such initiatives in addressing critical issues faced by underprivileged communities. “Food security is a critical concern for the government of Pakistan, and we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. The assistance provided by KSrelief complements our national efforts and serves as a beacon of hope for those who need it the most,” he said.
The minister also pointed out the broader impact of humanitarian projects, stating that by meeting immediate needs, these initiatives help build healthier and more productive communities, contributing to the nation's social and economic stability.
He assured the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of Pakistan's full cooperation in ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of food aid. “Together, we will strive to reach every corner of the country and every family that needs support,” he said.
In his concluding remarks, Rana Tanveer expressed his deepest gratitude to KSrelief for its generosity, praying for Allah’s blessings on the efforts aimed at alleviating human suffering.
The event ended with the minister reaffirming the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Friendship Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!” he exclaimed.
The initiative, undertaken by KSrelief, is part of a broader effort to support vulnerable communities in Pakistan and strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
