Rana Tanveer stresses for expanding cooperation between Pakistan, Maldivesin technical and vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday called for expanding cooperation between Pakistan and Maldives in the field of technical and vocational training.

During a meeting held with the Higher Education Minister of Republic of Maldives, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan today, Rana Tanveer said that both countries can increase student exchange programs.

Emphasizing the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Maldives, the minister highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries and praised the hospitality shown to Pakistanis by the people of Maldives.

He said that Pakistan and Maldives have been enjoying cordial relations which are based on common faith, culture, historic links, mutual trust, and commonality of interest.

The minister said that an MoU on Education and Professional Training to oversee, pursue and coordinate the entire collaboration between two countries should be formulated and stressed the importance of practical implementation of MoUs as soon as possible.

Rana Tanveer was briefed that The Maldives National University has been connected with the leading Universities in Pakistan including LUMS, NUST, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and others.

Last week, MNU 04 faculty members completed their two weeks training in the agricultural field at Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

He said that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries and we believe that with engagements the opportunities would be capitalized for the benefit of the two countries.

Higher Education Minister of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan apprised Rana Tanveer that Maldives has 98 percent literacy rate which is amongst the highest in the world.

He said that Maldivian Students (approx. 30) are also pursuing their higher education especially MBBS in Pakistani Medical Universities Colleges.

Yearly 6-8 MBBS/ BDs Seats are offered to Maldivian students under Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP).

Rana Tanveer assured Dr. Ibrahim Hassan that students from Maldives will be given more seats in medical and art colleges in Pakistan.

The federal minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Maldives both in a bilateral context and within the framework of the SAARC, OIC, UN and Commonwealth.

"Our cooperative relations are demonstrative of the fact that two countries are natural allies and there are opportunities to further expand mutual ties", he said.