Rana Tanveer tells PTI to wait for next election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would have to wait for the next general election in 2023.

The PTI leadership should show patience and prepare for general election, he said while talking to ptv. Its (PTI's) weak policies had created a number of problems for the people of Pakistan, he added.

Tanveer said that the PTI leaders had been using derogatory language during the election campaign. Khan's party members, he said, should avoid filthy language against the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-N, adding that uncivilized language promoted by the PTI leaders were spoiling the youth of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about by-elections' results, he said that the PML-N would contest the general election and win majority seats with the support of the people of Pakistan.