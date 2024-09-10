Open Menu

Rana Tanveer Urges Opposition Sit Together For Sake Of Strengthening Parliament, Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extended an offer to the opposition on Tuesday, urging them to unite to strengthen parliament, democracy, and the country's overall progress

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that this is the right time to work together for the common people's prosperity, development, and upliftment.

Recalling events from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said that during the PTI sit-in, institutions like ptv and parliament were attacked. He also said the civil disobedience campaign initiated by PTI leaders, during which people were asked not to pay their bills.

The minister also recounted the incident where the doors of Maryam Nawaz's hotel room were broken in Karachi. He said that opposition leaders were arrested on fabricated charges during the PTI government. He said that PTI founder avoided meeting opposition members in the National Assembly.

He also recalled that during that time, parliamentarians urged the PTI leadership to refrain from victimizing opponents. He expressed regret that no PTI member condemned the inappropriate language used by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a public rally.

He added that the National Assembly was unconstitutionally dissolved by the PTI, and the people of Punjab were also deprived of their representation due to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Commenting on a recent PTI public rally, the minister said that the leadership did not follow the instructions and code of conduct set by the local administration. He strongly condemned the remarks and language used by Ali Amin Gandapur at the rally, where media personnel, including women, were targeted.

The minister also said that during the PTI government, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Asif Ali Zardari had extended their support, while the other side promoted the politics of hate and confrontation. He recalled that when a PTI founder was injured during an election campaign, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the hospital, and he also visited Banigala as a gesture of goodwill.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan leader Syed Mustafa Kamal asserted that parliament is the supreme institution and should not be disrespected. He termed Ali Amin Gandapur's speech as undemocratic and divisive and also condemned the derogatory language used by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against women, political leaders, and journalists.

He said that no single party can bring the country out of its current crisis and urged political parties to unite on a common agenda.

APP/zah-sra

