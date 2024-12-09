Rana Tanveer Urges Political Parties To Play Role For Economic Stability In Country
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday urged all the political parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for political and economic stability in the country.
We have offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions to settle down the political issues but they refused to sit together, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Dialogue is the only way to move forward, he added.
Pakistan Stock Exchange and exports are improving while inflation index has reduced to single digit due to better policies of the incumbent government, he said.
In reply to a question about registration of religious seminary children, he said that government has desired to bring all
the religious schools to mainstream so that the students could also avail science education for better future.
