Rana Tanveer Visits Mazar-e-Quaid, Pays Tributes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 08:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday paid a visit to mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of father of the nation and offered Fateha. He also penned down comments in the visitors' book.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and said that he envisaged principles for development and prosperity of the country and welfare of masses, and the nation could achieve glory by following his principles.

All the state institutions must keep the constitution and law of the land supreme and citizens should abide by the law, Rana maintained, adding that for deriving the country on path of development, special attention should be paid to education particularly professional and skill based training and quality enhancement.

