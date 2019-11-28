Rana Tanvir elected as new Chairman of PAC

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday unanimously elected as new Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a joint meeting of the members from opposition and the ruling party here at parliament house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Thursday unanimously elected as new Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a joint meeting of the members from opposition and the ruling party here at parliament house.

Rana Tanvir Hussain after his election thanked all the members of PAC.

"I have no objection if the members suggest making another subcommittee to discuss audit paras made during the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government," said the newly elected chairman.

He warmly welcomed the suggestions and recommendations from the members of PAC to make the committee more effective.

Rana Tanvir also called a first in camera briefing from the PAC secretariat to deliberate and bring structural changes in the committee.

He assured all his support above the party lines to all the members.

At the outset the meeting, Sadar Nasrullah Dreshak, Mushahid Husain Syed and Raja Pervez Ashraf proposed the name of Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel in his short speech said that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was a judiciary of the Parliament and its chairman was chief justice.

Syed Tariq Hussain said that the PAC should reviews fresh paras along with old paras because in many cases the committee seemed to be helpless.

Riaz Fatyana suggested that the PAC should have judicial power for implementation of its recommendations.

He requested the newly elected Chairman for a fresh law to be passed according to which PAC should also have Suo Moto powers.

Rana Tanvir Hussain welcomed all suggestions and said that the backlog should be removed on priority which would automatically improve the performance of PAC.

He said the meeting of the PAC would be called twice a month.