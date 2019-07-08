Rana Tikka Khan made Addl DG Lahore Development Authority

Director General, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has posted Rana Tikka Khan as Additional Director General Urban Planning, LDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Usman Moazzam has posted Rana Tikka Khan as Additional Director General Urban Planning, LDA.

Meanwhile, Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam hosted a farewell lunch in the honour of outgoing Additional Director General (Housing) Zarif Iqbal Satti on Monday.

The participants paid tribute to the services of the officer and expressed best wishes for him.

The newly appointed Additional Director General (Housing) Kunwar Ejaz Khaleeq Razzaqi, Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and all directors attended the function.