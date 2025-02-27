Rana urges Opposition to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday urged the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan.

The government is taking all possible steps to stabilize the economy of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said political stability is vital to achieve fast development goals. He said that opposition parties should sit together for resolving political matters so that country could achieve development targets in a proper manner.

To a question, he said PTI has created deadlock due to stubborn attitude. He urged the rival party to adopt democratic behavior for addressing political issues. There is a need to work together for strengthening political, and democratic system of Pakistan, he said.